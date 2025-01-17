BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hackers allegedly linked to the Chinese govt gained unauthorized access to several files on US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's computer 🤷‍♀️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
85 views • 8 months ago

Hackers allegedly linked to the Chinese government gained unauthorized access to several files on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's computer. 

Partial from article below:

Yellen’s computer was infiltrated and unclassified files were accessed as part of a broader breach of the agency by Chinese state-sponsored hackers, according to two people familiar with the matter. 

Fewer than 50 files on Yellen’s machine were accessed. The attackers appeared to focus on Treasury’s role in sanctions, intelligence and international affairs, but didn’t penetrate the department’s email or classified systems, according to a Treasury report previously reviewed by Bloomberg News. 

Software contractor BeyondTrust Corp. on Dec. 8 notified Treasury that hackers had exploited the company’s networks to infiltrate the government department. Treasury alerted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to the incident and sought help from the FBI and other intelligence agencies.

Article about it: 

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/chinese-hackers-accessed-yellens-computer-230339179.html



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
