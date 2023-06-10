Mayor Jim Wysocki of Mahwah expressing his support to the cause of the NFSC and sincere eagerness for future collaboration with the NFSC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2jb4pg1406
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Mayor Jim Wysocki of Mahwah Town, the location of the NFSC’s homebase, delivered a speech at the NFSC's third anniversary celebration, expressing his support to the cause of the NFSC and sincere eagerness for future collaboration with the NFSC.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】 新中国联邦基地所在地马沃镇镇长吉姆·维索基致辞新中国联邦三周年庆典，表示支持新中国联邦的事业并期待期待将来的合作
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平