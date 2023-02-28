BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You are an Ai
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
49 followers
69 views • 02/28/2023

You are an Ai Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#ai

#ricoroho

#ageofdiscovery


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com

 Making Esoteric Great Again!


Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw

Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Keywords
freedomquantumaiconsciousnessslaverytechcomputingricorohoageofdiscoveryplatformkrico rohoage of discoverykiphipataphysicstecfreeaiaipersonshood
