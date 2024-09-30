BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Electing Trump is Key to America's Freedom
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
7 months ago

I know in my soul that the that only way to 'right the ship' is to elect Donald Trump and put him back in Oval Office because he is the only way forward for America to remain free. We just spoke about what I call the 'what if' factor. And the machine is really pushing. And you said it yourself -- I have seen that too -- where is the 'ground game'? Where are the Trump Trains? Where are all the people coming out? Where are all the Trump signs? I'm not sure! This is a question that I get a lot -- and I dread going there -- but sometimes you have to. You have to face "what should people do if, God forbid, the 'what if' actually happens?


https://rumble.com/c/Intentional

