❗️The village of Semyonovka came under the control of the Russian Army; a breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense to the west of the village is reported.

❗️Following Semyonovka , the village of Berdychi also came under the control of the Russian Army

The northwestern village of Berdychi was held by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the cost of enormous efforts since February, and reports (unconfirmed) about the capture of the village appeared since the end of February. We also note that it was in the Berdychi area that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost several Abrams tanks; the remaining ones were withdrawn from the front line.

⚡️ The village of Solovyevo came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Flag raised.

⚡️It is reported that morning arrivals in Kharkov, among others, laid to rest 7 Czech regulars.

A morning missile attack on Kharkov killed seven officers of the Czech armed forces.

The missile strike hit the building in which there was a meeting with representatives of the SBU. Specialists from the Czech Republic trained technical personnel of the SBU RER and cryptography.

Also today another exchange of dead took place. The enemy handed over to us 36 bodies of our dead soldiers, and 140 bodies of killed Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers were handed over to the enemy.









