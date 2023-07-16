What is in the Word / Are you Serving 07/16/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday School Message: What is in the Word?
Sunday Teacher: Esther
Sunday Message: Are you Serving?
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church