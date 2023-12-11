BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Confession and Counseling Solves Porn Problem for Superior Court Judge - W. Kent Levis
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 12/11/2023

Children are being exposed to pornography at younger and younger ages, highlighting a growing and sinister addiction problem permeating America and around the globe. When it comes to the dark side of porn, former Superior Court Judge W. Kent Levis is very familiar with the evil enslavement it can become. He was living a secret life of sin, viewing pornography which consumed all of his free time. When his problem was discovered, he was forced to confront it, confess the addiction to his wife, and walk through years of counseling and recovery. Kent shares his journey of healing by getting raw and real about his struggles, as well as why and how it has become such an “exciting” but wickedly destructive pastime for so many people.



TAKEAWAYS


Kids as young as eight are being exposed to pornography through all forms of entertainment and social media


Kent’s book, Coming Clean, discusses his journey fighting through porn addiction and his recovery from it in greater detail


America’s churches must address the problem that pornography has on its parishioners and offer counseling to help people find freedom


God created our sexuality with a good and specific purpose: to share with one person within a marriage covenant



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Coming Clean book: https://amzn.to/3R7RDSs


🔗 CONNECT WITH W. KENT LEVIS

Website: https://911aei.org/board/william-kent-levis/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Lifevac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
addictionchristianityjudgerecoverydeliverancecounselingpornographyconfessionporntina griffincounter culture mom showsuperior courtkent levis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy