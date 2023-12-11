Confession and Counseling Solves Porn Problem for Superior Court Judge - W. Kent Levis

Children are being exposed to pornography at younger and younger ages, highlighting a growing and sinister addiction problem permeating America and around the globe. When it comes to the dark side of porn, former Superior Court Judge W. Kent Levis is very familiar with the evil enslavement it can become. He was living a secret life of sin, viewing pornography which consumed all of his free time. When his problem was discovered, he was forced to confront it, confess the addiction to his wife, and walk through years of counseling and recovery. Kent shares his journey of healing by getting raw and real about his struggles, as well as why and how it has become such an “exciting” but wickedly destructive pastime for so many people.









TAKEAWAYS





Kids as young as eight are being exposed to pornography through all forms of entertainment and social media





Kent’s book, Coming Clean, discusses his journey fighting through porn addiction and his recovery from it in greater detail





America’s churches must address the problem that pornography has on its parishioners and offer counseling to help people find freedom





God created our sexuality with a good and specific purpose: to share with one person within a marriage covenant









