Israel's Ultimate Goal in Gaza - Richard Medhurst
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
115 views • 11/08/2023

Israel's Ultimate Goal in Gaza

Nov 6, 2023

#RichardMedhurst #palestine #gaza

About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Regular live streams and interviews with popular guests from the Left such as Glenn Greenwald, Mike Figueredo (Humanist Report) and Max Blumenthal (Grayzone). Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
