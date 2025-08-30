BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Buddha to Allah: A Chinese Buddhist's Journey to Islam
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
15 views • 2 weeks ago
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:00Who is Sheikh Hussain Yee?

02:16What were you believing in?

03:59What made you question your beliefs?

07:25What impressed you the most about Islam?

10:12What was the main thing that

convinced you that Islam is 100% the truth?

13:38How did your family react to your conversion to Islam?

15:34Did anyone from your family became Muslim after you?

17:17Do you think (meditating) possible and really helpful for the soul?

18:54What impressed you the most about

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ?

19:32How do you think we can reach their (Chinese people) hearts?

21:05What would you like to say to all the non-Muslims in the world if you had just few moments?

