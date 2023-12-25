GET DIRECTION IN LIFE NOW - DO NO QUIT, THAT IS WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENT WANTS

There are tens of thousands of videos on tiktok of young people under 30 crying and explaining that they have no direction in life and they have no purpose.

This was done by design. I warned our society 7 years ago that this was coming and of course I was mocked for it yet, here we are. There is positively nothing that our government has done that's positive for us and the sooner you realize that the sooner you can get out of your rut.

If you have the luxury of continuing to live with your parents right now, then work on a skill and master it and don't forget to work on yourself by filling your head with knowledge and building your body up in the gym. You need to occupy your time with as many positive things as you possibly can otherwise you will succumb to the sadness and I don't want that for anybody who's young.

