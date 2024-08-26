© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social justice is about ensuring fairness and equality by challenging systemic injustices and advocating for the rights of all people. It seeks to create an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. For more details visit "https://www.aroundrobin.com/social-justice-issues/ "