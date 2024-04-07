BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#Torah crown given to playing, jabbing Trump?
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
04/07/2024

We need to let this breath publicly. This is the #Torah crown given to #Trump by 160+ rabbis. It is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the Zionist. Trump is either one of two things : 1. He’s playing them and knows exactly what’s going on. 2. He’s playing us, and knows exactly what’s going on.

Hmmmmm, who gave The Jab...?

https://t.co/QVF2EE3Nad

