Pets in Love





Feb 6, 2024





People jeered at the strange behavior of the dog, unaware of this painful past





People laughed and mocked when they saw the strange behavior of the dog! They didn't know that behind that action was a painful past! The dog was found on the street standing on only two front legs. People thought the dog was just playing around, and no one cared! But a kind-hearted person recorded this scene and approached the dog! He was surprised to find that the dog's two hind legs seemed to be broken! Without hesitation, the rescuer took the dog to the vet. The result showed that both hind legs and the lower part of the body were completely paralyzed!

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fk4U1imdg1U