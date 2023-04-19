How to Build a Greenhouse Door | Part 2: Building a Better Greenhouse Endwall Series

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Build a better door for your new greenhouse or hi-tunnel end wall! Plastic just doesn't hold up when placed on the end of a wind tunnel - step by step how to, diy! Part 1 is the wall build, part 2 is the door build.
Part 1: https://youtu.be/lB7J52xPahY
Check out our Etsy Shop for stuff that'll make your friends jealous! https://www.etsy.com/shop/LiveHonestWI
Don't want to miss out? 🅢🅤🅑🅢🅒🅡🅘🅑🅔 here: http://www.youtube.com/@LiveHonestWI?...
Thanks for watching!
- N&M
#greenhouse #hitunnel #diy #howto #howtobuild #farming #farmbuilding