The 22LR Ruger LCP II Part 2`

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To solve the light strikes I contacted Ruger for a new firing pin and to improve cycling I ordered a stiffer recoil spring from MCARBO.
Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/1d1a37b6-137a-46eb-a742-550b61f1ec74
MCARBO Recoil Spring
https://www.mcarbo.com/ruger-lcp-2-extra-power-recoil-spring-22lr-only.aspx
Aggressive Concealment IWB Holster
https://aggressiveconcealment.com/products/aggressive-concealment-lcpii22iwblp-iwb-kydex-holster-ruger-lcp-ii-22lr