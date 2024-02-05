Trudeau’s national security adviser claims Convoy was rife with violence and weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, Jody Thomas, did an interview on her way out of the role defending the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act by claiming that the Freedom Convoy was increasingly violent with talk of weapons and death threats – although she provided no evidence for the claims. True North's Andrew Lawton says if this is the national security advice Trudeau was getting, Canada is in trouble.