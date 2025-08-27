Sleep Theory’s Paolo Vergara - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 588

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Paolo Vergara, bassist of the rock band, Sleep Theory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Afterglow Tour" with Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Stray View. Sleep Theory is currently supporting their newest album, Afterglow.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay Special (Silverburst, 4-string, single humbucker) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOV1Jv

Sterling by Music Man Pete Wentz Signature (P-Bass style, bronze pickguard) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnQ0G0

Sterling by Music Man Sub Series 5-String - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxkN0x

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/093ZnY

JH Audio Custom In-ear Monitors - https://jhaudio.com/iem

Triangular 1mm Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEjKx9

Ernie Ball Straps - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXzLAR





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 14, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH SLEEP THEORY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/sleeptheoryband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/sleeptheoryofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SleepTheoryBand





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:20 Bass Guitars

04:25 Amp/Pedals

08:30 In-ears





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



