UNTRAINABLE COMMANDERSRecently, the crests posted footage of an unsuccessful offensive by Russian army soldiers in the Kursk region near the village of Pogrebki.Several lightly armored BTR-82A vehicles with troops on board tried to break through a minefield laid by the enemy. Frontal attacks by armored vehicles on minefields immediately resemble attempts to storm Ugledar , as well as non-stop attempts to force rivers in 2022-2023.



It seems that some commanders do not learn the hard lessons written in the blood of their Soldiers. Why is there no proper reconnaissance of the area, demining and other necessary measures?



How long will Russian army soldiers drive light armored personnel carriers onto mines?

The following is the description from Rybar:

In Kursk Region, our assault groups advanced with heavy fighting in the area of the settlements of Daryino, Novoivanovka and the surrounding forest areas. The enemy is fiercely resisting and throwing in elite airborne and marine units. The AFU carried out 8 attacks during the day. Disturbing footage emerged of the destruction of a column of the 810th Guards Marine Brigade on a minefield near the settlement of Pogrebki on November 7, 2024. According to information from the scene that leaked online, the armored vehicles and personnel were killed due to "beautiful reports" about allegedly controlling the road and, as a result, lack of proper engineering reconnaissance of the area. At the same time, the total mining of the Kursk Region territory by the AFU members is an absolutely clear fact for our military.

More from Rybar, Nov 12th:

▪️ Yesterday morning, 13 strategic bombers Tu-95MS caused a power outage in Ukraine (to avoid overloads in the networks in case of a strike). However, the expected missile strike did not materialize. This night, the enemy reported a "norm" of several dozen "Geraniums" every night. Enemy drones reached Voronezh yesterday, causing damage to an industrial enterprise.



▪️ Our troops are advancing deeper into the eastern part of the urban development of Kurakhovo - the main fortified area of the enemy after the capture of Vuhledar in the South Donetsk direction. Kurakhovo is also being surrounded from three sides by a wide envelopment, with attacks from the south on the settlement of Dalneye, and from the north the Russian Army is developing success along the Kurakhovo reservoir, the dam of which the AFU blew up yesterday. This action, at most, will complicate the encirclement of Kurakhovo from the north.

▪️ The troops of the Zaporizhia Front of the Russian Armed Forces, according to the estimates of the spokesman of the enemy's Southern Defense Forces, plan to launch assault operations in the coming days. At the same time, the enemy claims that in the Zaporizhia direction, our troops numerically exceed the AFU. The main target of the strike, as reported by the enemy, is the city of Zaporizhia with a pre-war population of 710,000 people.



▪️ Also noteworthy was the visit of the Russian Defense Minister Belousov to the "Dnieper" group of troops (Kherson direction). The inspection may also indicate an assessment of the situation on the ground before making decisions.



▪️ In Belgorod Region, the AFU attacked an oil depot on the territory of the Stary Oskol urban district using a drone. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Ten fire crews worked at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties. In a closed settlement, a man was blown up by an explosive device. The incident occurred in the village of Dronovka, Grayvoron district, the entrance to which has been restricted by the decision of the operational headquarters since August 28, 2024. The AFU strikes also hit Oktyabrsky in Belgorod district, the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino municipal district, and the Balka farm.



▪️ In the DPR, in the Nikitovsky district of Horlivka, a man and a woman were seriously injured when an explosive device dropped from a UAV of the AFU.