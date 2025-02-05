BREAKING: TRUMP TO ANNEX PALESTINE? - Greenlights War With Iran! - Sends Money To Ukraine & Israel!

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest executive actions by President Donald Trump who ran on being anti-war and is currently continuing to send money to Ukraine and Israel and going so far as to say that there is NO possibility of Palestine surviving and that he supports an annexing of Palestine by Israel.

In the same Oval Office press conference today, Trump also said that he has "left instructions" in case Iran assassinates him which is of course a laughable hoax. Trump claims that it would lead to Iran being obliterated, so clearly Israel is happy to hear that. Now they know exactly how to get to Iran.

Meanwhile, the so-called "ceasefire" continues to be a total hoax. Countless men, women and largely children are being killed in Gaza as we speak via bombings.





All of these terrorist organizations have been armed and funded by the CIA and Mossad in the first place. How long until people realize that the agenda for the Great Reset plays out regardless of presidents? The rhetoric doesn't change the fact that the end technocratic goal remains the same.

World War 3 was planned long ago and we are simply witnessing the normalization before the storm. All of this is manufactured and ends with food and electricity shortages, rations on digital IDs and new global CBDC systems.

The target is not any specific nation state. It's human independence. The script continues...





