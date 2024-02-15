How to prevent large-scale disasters? How to avoid human casualties? How to learn to identify the first indicators of an impending climatic mega event? What needs to be done to prevent devastating earthquakes? How to properly degas volcanoes? How to control nature? These and many other questions are discussed in the video "Prevention of Disasters" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



#PreventionOfDisasters #ClimateDisaster #CreativeSociety