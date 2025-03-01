UFO'S OVER DUBLIN, IRELAND 👽

Today's vision in half-sleep begins with a detonating nuclear bomb which had already appeared several times in the mind's eye of the seer Melanie in recent weeks.

The vision suddenly switches to Dublin, Ireland. The river Liffey, which flows through Dublin's city center, can be seen. The city seems lively, but the people seem unsuspecting. Suddenly, a huge tidal wave breaks over the Liffey and floods hit Dublin.

Shortly afterwards, another UFO appears hovering over the city. Dublin is haunted by this UFO and a yellow beam, a tube-like sphere of yellowish light descending. It seems to be a kind of laser. Where it hits, wildfires, large explosions and fires flare up.

Now the picture switches to London, England. The skyline and the Thames can be seen. The same thing happens there as in Dublin.

A huge wave of water breaks over the city through the Thames and London is flooded. Terrifying and poignant images.

This very specific type of explosion and fire also occurs there, just like the UFO in Dublin shortly before. These appear to be attacks. The images of massive flooding are repeated again and again.

This is where the vision ends.

