REPTILE EXPERT KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED PANCREATIC CANCER
107 views • 03/16/2024

bootcamp


March 15, 2024


Brian Barczyk, a Reptile Evangelist on YouTube and TV, Dies at 54

A snake breeder, Mr. Barczyk amassed an online following in the millions with cheerful videos that captured his passion for snakes, lizards and other types of reptiles.

"Brian Barczyk, a reptile expert whose upbeat videos attracted millions of fans on social media and who starred in the reality TV show “Venom Hunters,” died on Sunday at his home in Michigan. He was 54. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said Stephanie Kent, a representative of the Reptarium, a reptile zoo that Mr. Barczyk founded with his wife, Lori Barczyk, in Utica, Mich."

https://www.nytimesDOTcom/2024/01/16/arts/television/brian-barczyk-dead-reptiles-venom-hunters.html


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aSMg3Cew4snC/

poisonvaccinevaxkilledshotinoculationinjectionpancreatic cancerbootcampinducedreptile expertbrian barczyksnake breedervenom hunters
