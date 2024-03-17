Prophecies | X MARKS THE SPOT - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Troy Brewer, Wanda Alger, Chris Reed, Charlie Shamp, Elijah Streams, Barry Wunsch, Julie Green, Hank Kunneman, Robin D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Troy Brewer
9:28 in Luke 21 - 28:08 out Stand up and be the body of King Jesus
https://youtu.be/1py3pXv8KS4?si=Kyq93SaA8MNcRvWU
Chris Reed March 9, 2024
1:27 - 10:53
https://youtu.be/WapvicXtETE?si=0DC2FJWi7gP99AEc
Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams March 12, 2024
5:53 -12:35
21:40 - 24:40
50:08 - 53:12
https://rumble.com/v4istgq-charlie-shamp-divine-reversals-embracing-the-appointed-hour.html
Barry Wunsch Elijah Streams March 8, 2024
23:06 - 25:05
25:23 - 26:35
27:27 - 30:33
31:23 - 32:02
33:1 - 33:22
34:40 - 37:23
42:05 - 44:37
https://rumble.com/v4i12h6-barry-wunsch-the-battle-of-the-ages.html
Julie Green Delivered March 11, 2024 given February 15, 2024
2:03-10:15
https://rumble.com/v4ihuk3-monday-march-11-2024-documents-are-coming-that-will-crush-the-enemies-again.html
Hank Kunneman March 10, 2024
0-7:45
https://youtu.be/CvNYuCS7mZY?si=_VJTNMG-9bFwEBj-
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour
39:50 - 42:08
44:26 - 45:13
