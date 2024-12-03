Morning Manna - Dec 3, 2024 - Matthew 27:50-56 - Jesus Yields Up His Spirit

THE MAJESTY OF CHRIST

Most people today, when they hear or talk about Jesus, will often talk frivolously about Him. In fact, for the most part, they don’t have a clear understanding of His Deity. So, the question is how would you describe Him? Isaiah describes Him like this in chapter 6:1-7

"In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple.





Above it stood seraphim; each one had six wings: with two he covered his face, with two he covered his feet, and with two he flew. And one cried to another and said: “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts; The whole earth is full of His glory!” And the posts of the door were shaken by the voice of him who cried out, and the house was filled with smoke. So I said: “Woe is me, for I am undone! Because I am a man of unclean lips, And I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips; For my eyes have seen the King, The Lord of hosts.”





1) Hebrews 1:2 Christ is heir of all things, the One through Whom God made the worlds. As God's "firstborn" Son, Christ will inherit infinite glory and honor.





2) Christ was the Agent who created the universe. Christ is the brightness of God’s glory.

Hebrews 1:3 "who being the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins, sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high".





2 Peter 1:16-18 "For we did not follow cunningly devised fables when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of His majesty. For He received from God the Father honor and glory when such a voice came to Him from the Excellent Glory: "This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased". And we heard this voice which came from heaven when we were with Him on the holy mountain.





Luke 9:28-35 "Now it came to pass, about eight days after these sayings, that He took Peter, John, and James and went up on the mountain to pray. As He prayed, the appearance of His face was altered, and His robe became white and glistening. And behold, two men talked with Him, who were Moses and Elijah, who appeared in glory and spoke of His decease which He was about to accomplish at Jerusalem.





But Peter and those with him were heavy with sleep; and when they were fully awake, they saw His glory and the two men who stood with Him. Then it happened, as they were parting from Him, that Peter said to Jesus, “Master, it is good for us to be here; and let us make three tabernacles: one for You, one for Moses, and one for Elijah”—not knowing what he said.





While he was saying this, a cloud came and overshadowed them; and they were fearful as they entered the cloud. And a voice came out of the cloud, saying, “This is My beloved Son. Hear Him!” Christ is reigning and ruling with God the Father as Lord over all.





3) Christ is better than the angels. Hebrews 1:4-7‭‭ "having become so much better than the angels, as He has by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they. For to which of the angels did He ever say: "You are My Son, Today I have begotten You"? And again: "I will be to Him a Father, And He shall be to Me a Son"? But when He again brings the firstborn into the world, He says: "Let all the angels of God worship Him." And of the angels He says: "Who makes His angels spirits And His ministers a flame of fire."





And in verse 13&14, But to which of the angels has He ever said: "Sit at My right hand, Till I make Your enemies Your footstool"? Are they not all ministering spirits sent forth to minister for those who will inherit salvation?" Christ is to be exalted more than the angels, no matter how glorious and awe-inspiring they are.








