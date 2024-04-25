© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many of the equipment given to Ukraine by the US and its allies arrived around Victory Park, Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, where it will be on display for a month, starting May 1. Western trophies confiscated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine include: US M113 and Bradley, German Marder and Leopard 2, Swedish CV90, French AMX-10, towed on transport trailers to the exhibition complex.
