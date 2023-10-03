InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Fauci And CIA Collude For Covid Genocide - 10-01-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Anthony Fauci was smuggled into CIA headquarters, “without a record of entry,” where he “participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s” Covid-19 investigation, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The psyop is out in the open. A mass hypnosis submission that lead to the deaths and injuries of innocent lives.
BREAKING: Secure a limited edition autographed copy of Alex Jones' latest book ‘The Great Awakening’ TODAY!