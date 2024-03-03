X - America is Marked for Destruction - The April 8, 2024 Eclipse w/ Michael Snyder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Snyder and Pastor Benjamin Faircloth in a discussion on the profound significance of the 2024 total solar eclipse, the 2023 ring-of-fire eclipse, and the 2017 total solar eclipse. A must-watch; fascinating information. Huge head's up!
>>> For a FREE "SPECIAL REPORT - ECLIPSE & RAPTURE" by Stewart Best, download the PDF here:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/Y8DVGW6CZ8#095JH05W2OI6
Excerpted from the original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clULEpmfoyA
Time is running out for mankind — even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not — just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way and true, Biblical salvation, freely-download and prove out the PDF here, while there is still time:
NarrowWayTruth.com
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)