Vitamin D = major reductions in cancer, again... But they'd rather sell you drugs and a cockamamie injection platform
Medicine Science Society
Medicine Science Society
172 views • 08/24/2023

If they wanted to save your life from infection, depression, and cancer, then they would have made vitamin D (testing and supplementation) a core component of healthcare and medicine.

After 20-80 years of research showing anticancer benefit of #vitaminD = still no official population-wide endorsement.
But create a cockamamie drug platform endorsed by know-nothing psychopaths, comedians, and profiteers = mandatory injections of a do-no-good harmful $$$ drug

https://twitter.com/DrVasquezHealth/status/1694486353340162474

https://twitter.com/DrVasquezHealth/status/1694487061942669623

https://t.me/DrAlexVasquez/4880

https://t.me/DrAlexVasquez/4881

vitamin dresearchmedicinevitamind
