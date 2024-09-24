BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/24/24 TRUMP SURGE! Vs Kammie Kabal, MCE Nat. Sec. Threat, Maximus, V_tri #TrumpPrayerWave
7 months ago

9/24/24 Congress signals Mass Casualty Event planning with proposed COG Constitutional Amendment and Jan Six National Security Event military exercises as Trump Surges in polls in Battleground States & presents his strongest economic policies to Save America w/Manufacturing Renaissance & Tariffs! Trump is Strong, our prayers are paramount! We Are Free!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


ACTION! Tell Congress & MJ NO to the CR!

202-225-3121

202-225-2777 (Mike Johnson)

https://billblasterapp.org/


TRUMP/ Savannah, GA: Powerhouse Speech: Hints at Income Tax Revamp, Manufacturing Renaissance Declaration:

https://rumble.com/v5g2jvh-live-trump-delivers-remarks-on-the-tax-code-and-manufacturing-in-savannah-g.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


The new dem "US Voters Abroad" scam:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/wow-barack-obamas-former-canadian-ambassador-reveals-zoom/


View the actual website here:

https://www.votefromabroad.org/


Congress Pushes COG Constitutional Amendment before anticipated Mass Casualty Event (MCE):

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/lawmakers-prepare-mass-casualty-event-push-constitutional-amendment/


NY Judge dead/FBI:

https://nypost.com/2024/09/24/us-news/ex-nys-judge-prosecutor-apparently-kills-himself-as-fbi-arrives-to-arrest-him-on-corruption-rap/


Maximus Inc., located a few miles from CIA HQ, employer of Routh "wife", K Shaffer:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximus_Inc.


Matt Gaetz on Shaffer/Maximus:

https://gaetz.house.gov/media/in-the-news/coincidences-continue-new-details-about-would-be-assassin-ryan-rouths-wife


FBI Head of Miami, J Veltri, in charge of Routh Trump murder attempt:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/vocally-anti-trump-fbi-agent-leading-probe-florida-assassination-attempt-whistleblower


Oran Routh arrested for child porn:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/just-son-would-be-trump-assassin-ryan-routh/


RFK Jr vows to stop "Chemtrails":

https://vigilantnews.com/post/huge-rfk-jr-vows-to-stop-crime-of-chemtrails-as-part-of-trump-administration/

(more links to be added)


'We Cannot Let This Go': House Republicans Rail Against The UN And World Health Organization taking the USA’s Sovereignty :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYV0RjaVuhg&t=342s


Costa Rica Demands UN Pact For Future not be enacted by President:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2024/09/luis-abinaders-participation-in-the-un-summit-of-the-future-sparks-outrage-in-the-dominican-republic-raising-concerns-over-sovereignty-and-the-pact-for-the-future-push-for-global-governance/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ



