Assad - Syrian Position in Support of this Special Operation Against neo-Nazis and Old Nazis.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assad's response: Now I want to take advantage of the moment, because this is my first visit since the start of the special operation in Ukraine, and repeat the Syrian position in support of this special operation against neo–Nazis and old Nazis. I say that these are old and new Nazis, because the West accepted the old Nazis on its land, now it supports them in the present times.