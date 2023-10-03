X22 REPORT Ep 3177b - [DS] Just Made An Interesting Move, The Silent Majority Is Rising

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3177b - Oct. 2, 2023

[DS] Just Made An Interesting Move, The Great Silent Majority Is Rising Like Never Before

The [DS] made an interesting move, Newsom appointed someone who does not live in CA. Are they testing the water to see how people react. Will there be a swap made later on.

The [DS] is coming at Trump and people can now see the two tiered justice system.

Trump lets everyone know that the silent majority is rising up and its getting larger and larger. The [DS] will have no choice but to try to postpone the elections.

The cheating system that they developed will not be able to override the number of voters, they can either allow Trump to win or they can postpone. No matter what the people win and Trump wins.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





