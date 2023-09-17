Ben Bergquam - More Shocking Accounts of Human Tragedies in Darien Gap

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News





Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders. The Democrats and the United Nations who have invited this aren’t coming to save you!





We were told later that she was pregnant as well, so it was two lives lost. #TheDarienIsNotARoute - Don’t come here!





