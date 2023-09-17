Ben Bergquam - More Shocking Accounts of Human Tragedies in Darien Gap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders. The Democrats and the United Nations who have invited this aren’t coming to save you!
We were told later that she was pregnant as well, so it was two lives lost. #TheDarienIsNotARoute - Don’t come here!
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
