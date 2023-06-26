BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1 Cor 5-6 The ways of men failing was expected. They point to our need for the ways of God.
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
84 followers
5 views • 06/26/2023

Satan lied! We cannot save ourselves 2 Thess. 2:10. It is not in man to guide our paths Jer. 10:23. Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse stole peace from us Rev. 6:4; Rom. 5:12. He rules over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that Christ does not have all authority. The father of all liars has convinced us that we can save ourselves as the preaching, bibles, religions, and kingdoms of men are just as good, if not better than the ways of God Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. Rather than saving us, the ways of men are the cause of human suffering that we must patiently endure until the first and now the second coming of the Lord Job; James 5:7-11. Satan has been the "fact checker" over humanity for the past 1680 years and the reason for the insanity during this present distress. Let's see what the Bible looks like without his fact-checking!

Keywords
end timessecond coming of christthe last days
