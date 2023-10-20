Nothing but Class... Jim Jordan Speaks to Reporters after GOP Lawmakers Stab Him in the Back with Secret Vote:





Jim Jordan: Well, I told the conference it was an honor to be their Speaker designee. But I felt it was important that we all know the answer to the question if they wanted me to continue in that role. And so we put the question to them. They made a different decision.





I told the conference that I appreciated getting to work with everyone, talk with everyone. I got to know members in our conference that I didn’t really know that well over the last three weeks, and that we need to come together and figure out who our Speaker is going to be.





I’m going to work as hard as I can to help that individual so that we can go help the American people. And I’m also going to go back to work. We got several depositions lined up next week in the Judiciary Committee, work that we need to do for the American people and our investigative work.





So we’ll go back to work there. But it’s important we do unite. Let’s figure out who that individual is, get behind him, and get to work for the American people.