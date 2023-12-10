RARE INTERVIEW of Kary Mullis in Nobel Prize.org 2005 About his EUREKA MOMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview with Dr. Kary B. Mullis by freelance journalist Marika Griehsel at the 55th meeting of Nobel Laureates in Lindau, Germany, June 2005.
Dr. Mullis talks about the circumstances surrounding the breakthrough discovery of PCR; the time after the discovery (5:40); his present work (8:24); his thoughts about the Nobel Prize (16:23); finally, Mullis gives some advice to young students (20:22).
Transcript of the interview with Kary B. Mullis
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/25900-interview-transcript-1993/