RARE INTERVIEW of Kary Mullis in Nobel Prize.org 2005 About his EUREKA MOMENT
LeeYoungF4ST
LeeYoungF4ST
20 followers
156 views • 12/10/2023

Interview with Dr. Kary B. Mullis by freelance journalist Marika Griehsel at the 55th meeting of Nobel Laureates in Lindau, Germany, June 2005.

Dr. Mullis talks about the circumstances surrounding the breakthrough discovery of PCR; the time after the discovery (5:40); his present work (8:24); his thoughts about the Nobel Prize (16:23); finally, Mullis gives some advice to young students (20:22).


Transcript of the interview with Kary B. Mullis


https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/25900-interview-transcript-1993/

