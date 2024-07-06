© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth: The Ultimate Litmus Test
This is an educational piece. All rights reserved.
For further lectures and videos, or to support this work please visit: www.martyleeds33.com
Many different sources were used in this presentation and a deep appreciation goes out to all of them. Though too numerous to name here, the following list of references used throughout this video should point you in the right direction.
Thanks for your time.
—Marty Leeds
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
Source: martyleeds33.com
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, Flatearth, Flat, Earth, NASA, fake, Hoax, Moon, Mission, Apollo, space, science, conspiracy, theory, government, cover, up, Antarctica, explanation, explained,