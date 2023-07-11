BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marc Morano-"The Great Reset:  Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
29 views • 07/11/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 11,
2023 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Marc Morano

Topic: The Great Reset:Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown.


https://www.climatedepot.com/  Twitter @climatedepot


Bio:

“Morano has risen to be the most savvy media manipulator of the climate skeptic crowd” – Morano “pretty much chewed up Bill Nye the Science Guy on CNN with Piers Morgan a couple of years ago.” – Randy Olson in Dot Earth column at New York Times – April 17, 2016
Climate Depot is “a great aggregation of so many stories — mostly of the radical, unbelievable apocalyptic kind — and it is great reference point for you. You’ll be able to find whatever you want. You’ll be able to find people who advocate for it and have their arguments blown to smithereens.” – Rush Limbaugh during his February 14, 2018 nationally syndicated radio broadcast.“
“[Morano] lays a lot of what this is all about and so many of the false and unscientific basis of which this cause is based on [his] website ClimateDepot.com. I hope people go to it. It’s causing food shortages, it’s causing famines” – Rachel Campos-Duffy on the climate agenda on Fox & Friends – Fox News Channel – October 15, 2022


Published books of Marc Morano:

The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown  (Most recent book)

The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change ----

Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think ----

Driving into Darkness ----

Bad Street -----


Interview Panel


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView   https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse


Quantum Nurse Telegram https://t.me/+WvhvT51LurozMTcx






Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


Keywords
healthjournalismmarc moranopoliticsclimate changejusticesovereigntymandatesmedical freedomclimate realistcritical news
