ROD STEWART - Forever Young, Maggie May, People Get Ready
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
1
84 views • 7 months ago

ROD STEWART - Forever Young, Maggie May, People Get Ready ✅

------

"Maggie May" is a song cowritten by singer Rod Stewart and Martin Quittenton, performed by Stewart for his album Every Picture Tells a Story, released in 1971. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked it number 130 in The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

In October 1971, the song went to number one on the UK Singles Chart (for five weeks),and simultaneously topped the charts in Australia (four weeks), Canada (one week), and the United States (five weeks). It was the No. 2 record for 1971 on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK singles charts.

people get readymaggie mayrod stewart - forever youngshow stopper
