Ayutthaya Thailand อาณาจักร อยุธยา

Historic City of Ayutthaya Founded c. 1350, Ayutthaya became the second Siamese capital after Sukhothai. It was destroyed by the Burmese in the 18th century. Its remains, characterized by the prang (reliquary towers) and gigantic monasteries, give an idea of its past splendour.









Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!



