Tripping Rain - "Purple Haze" - LIVE Evan's Audition - [Acid Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live psychedelic acid rock cover of Jimi Hendrix
Download LIVE album here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/album/evans-audition
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/61uk64Q1C9ijiuUx9ulPPN?go=1&nd=1&dlsi=1ecebb75d3194c04
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tripping-rain/1251853443
Look for Tripping Rain on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer
Troy Reif - guitar
Gabe Cifuni - bass
Bob Taylor - drums