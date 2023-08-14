DELETING GOD FROM THE LIFE NARRATIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If they can erase god, they can erase god given rights and respect for life in general. This is a short dive into why the constant attempt to take god out of the life narrative and take away the idea of a creator so that people can be talked into all sorts of atrocities. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]