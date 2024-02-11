UFO Motherships, UAP Records Collection, Crushing USAF Innovation & Artemis Accords

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Feb 10, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 10, 2024
Topics
• Congressman Tim Burchett believes that crashed UFOs have been retrieved and studied, but they have not been successfully reverse engineered
• Remote Viewing underground bases, ETs and Inner Earth Civilizations: Interview with John Vivanco
• Historical photos of small UFOs entering cigar-shaped mother ships take on new significance.
• Space Force sends its first Guardian into Space but is he truly the first?
• US National Archives creates official rules for collection of UFO records from military and government entities.
• Martin Scorcsese Superbowl commercial is predictive programming for alien invasion or new cosmic religion.
• Weaponized Episode lays out solid case for Dr Sean Kirkpatrick’s sabotaging AARO during his tenure as its Director
• Historical film of John Northrup’s B49 flying wing achievement and interest in UFOs corroborates William Tompkins testimony.
• What’s Coming in 2024: Catastrophic Disclosure webinar now on Vimeo.
• Huge ocean found under Saturn’s moon Mimas, corroboration of UN Diplomatic outpost there.
• Does former NOAA Director, Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, belief in non-human intelligence derives from briefings about undersea ET bases
• Greece becomes the 35th signatory to Artemis Accords further cementing US leadership in space affairs for decades to come
