UFO Motherships, UAP Records Collection, Crushing USAF Innovation & Artemis Accords

Michael Salla





Feb 10, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 10, 2024

Topics

• Congressman Tim Burchett believes that crashed UFOs have been retrieved and studied, but they have not been successfully reverse engineered

• Remote Viewing underground bases, ETs and Inner Earth Civilizations: Interview with John Vivanco

• Historical photos of small UFOs entering cigar-shaped mother ships take on new significance.

• Space Force sends its first Guardian into Space but is he truly the first?

• US National Archives creates official rules for collection of UFO records from military and government entities.

• Martin Scorcsese Superbowl commercial is predictive programming for alien invasion or new cosmic religion.

• Weaponized Episode lays out solid case for Dr Sean Kirkpatrick’s sabotaging AARO during his tenure as its Director

• Historical film of John Northrup’s B49 flying wing achievement and interest in UFOs corroborates William Tompkins testimony.

• What’s Coming in 2024: Catastrophic Disclosure webinar now on Vimeo.

• Huge ocean found under Saturn’s moon Mimas, corroboration of UN Diplomatic outpost there.

• Does former NOAA Director, Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, belief in non-human intelligence derives from briefings about undersea ET bases

• Greece becomes the 35th signatory to Artemis Accords further cementing US leadership in space affairs for decades to come

Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnIaVkTJlPE