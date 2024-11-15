Jan Halper "Tracking The Fraud & The Coming Deep State Moves" 11-13-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan Halper is back to explain how she knew this would be a Trump landslide and too big to rig.. Jan Halper is part of the DOD Task force and has done her fair share of research while having very credible intel sources. She claims the white hats had been tracking the deep state voting fraud and crimes from 2016 through 2022 so that they can better understand the globalist strategy and map their web of intricacies..So the question now is.. What deep state moves are coming next?