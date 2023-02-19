FAUCI ADMITS COVID VAX INEFFECTIVE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 17, 2023
Following Gates’ lead, Fauci has now authored a paper admitting the failure of the Covid shots, casting doubt on vaccines for everything from SARS-CoV-2 to flu shots. Yet the CDC still added the Covid shot to the childhood and adult schedule.
