GAZA Journalist - IOF Strikes when Reporting in an Uninhabitable, Completely Destroyed area after the Recent Withdrawal of Zionist Forces - Targets a Building and more Strikes follow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage documenting the moment when the IOF deliberately targeted journalists and people in the vicinity of the University College in southern Gaza City, northern Gaza, today. Journalist Ismail Ghoul was describing the situation in an uninhabitable and completely destroyed area after the recent withdrawal of zionist forces. As soon as he starts speaking, an IOF strike targets a building and many more follow.