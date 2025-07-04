Pantry Chicken Noodle Soup : 5 min prep time HACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥶 Cold outside? Busy inside?
This oven hack chicken noodle soup is your cozy, hands-off dinner solution! Just 5 minutes of prep, 20 minutes in the oven, and you’ve got a hearty, protein-packed, pantry-only meal for about $1.82 a person 🙌
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-noodle-soup
👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your fridge-free fairy godmother ✨ I help you make fast, easy, budget-friendly meals using only shelf-stable ingredients — no chopping, no refrigeration, no stress!
Here’s what’s bubbling in this video:
🥕 Zero chopping — thanks to canned veggies and dehydrated pantry staples
🍗 Canned chicken + egg noodles = flavor bomb
🔥 Just mix, pour, and bake at 450°F for 20 minutes
💦 No stovetop babysitting — the boiling water + oven combo does all the work
🍽️ Feeds 5 with GIANT portions (or scale it to 20 with my free tool!)
🧂 Pro seasoning blend = it tastes like you cooked all day, but you didn’t 😉
🧪 My grocery calculator shows you how to stock up with one click for tonight, next week, or ten years (not a joke)
😂 Bonus footage: me burning my mouth and my fingers. Again.
📲 Don’t forget to comment below: Are you Team Oven or Team Stovetop?
🍴 And follow for more fridge-free favorites — because real food shouldn’t require a PhD, a sous chef, or a vegetable peeler.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me here! 🥳
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato
Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato
TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato
----------------------------------------------------------------
#chickennoodlesoup #ovenhack #shelfstablemeals #pantrycooking #budgetfriendlyrecipes #quickdinnerideas #nocookrecipes #fridgefree #onepotmeals #easyfamilydinner #cannedfoodrecipes #emergencymeals #comfortfood #lazycooking #easyrecipes #loadedpotatohacks #mealplanning #grocerycalculator #prepperpantry #pantryonlycooking #dehydratedveggies #pantrydinner #weeknightdinner #simpleingredients #affordablemeals #nofridgetips #chickenrecipes #souprecipe #nomessdinner #loadedpotatoorg