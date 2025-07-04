BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pantry Chicken Noodle Soup : 5 min prep time HACK
eatloadedpotato
64 views • 2 months ago

🥶 Cold outside? Busy inside?

 This oven hack chicken noodle soup is your cozy, hands-off dinner solution! Just 5 minutes of prep, 20 minutes in the oven, and you’ve got a hearty, protein-packed, pantry-only meal for about $1.82 a person 🙌

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-noodle-soup

👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your fridge-free fairy godmother ✨ I help you make fast, easy, budget-friendly meals using only shelf-stable ingredients — no chopping, no refrigeration, no stress!

Here’s what’s bubbling in this video:

🥕 Zero chopping — thanks to canned veggies and dehydrated pantry staples



🍗 Canned chicken + egg noodles = flavor bomb



🔥 Just mix, pour, and bake at 450°F for 20 minutes



💦 No stovetop babysitting — the boiling water + oven combo does all the work



🍽️ Feeds 5 with GIANT portions (or scale it to 20 with my free tool!)



🧂 Pro seasoning blend = it tastes like you cooked all day, but you didn’t 😉



🧪 My grocery calculator shows you how to stock up with one click for tonight, next week, or ten years (not a joke)



😂 Bonus footage: me burning my mouth and my fingers. Again.



📲 Don’t forget to comment below: Are you Team Oven or Team Stovetop?

 🍴 And follow for more fridge-free favorites — because real food shouldn’t require a PhD, a sous chef, or a vegetable peeler.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


#chickennoodlesoup #ovenhack #shelfstablemeals #pantrycooking #budgetfriendlyrecipes #quickdinnerideas #nocookrecipes #fridgefree #onepotmeals #easyfamilydinner #cannedfoodrecipes #emergencymeals #comfortfood #lazycooking #easyrecipes #loadedpotatohacks #mealplanning #grocerycalculator #prepperpantry #pantryonlycooking #dehydratedveggies #pantrydinner #weeknightdinner #simpleingredients #affordablemeals #nofridgetips #chickenrecipes #souprecipe #nomessdinner #loadedpotatoorg


