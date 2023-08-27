Not Quite Oxtail Stew But Just As Good!

This recipe is made just like oxtail stew. The only difference is I used cheaper cuts of meat. Oxtails are nearly $15 a pound where I live. I used beef, shank, short ribs and stew meat to make this oxtail recipe. (I said 20 pounds of meat in the opening. I meant $20 dollars instead of 75 dollars!)

5 pounds of beef (shank, short ribs, stew meat)

Salt and pepper

Tony Chachere's Seasoning

1/4 of a cup of flour.

2 tbsp of fresh rosemary.

Two tablespoons of olive oil

One large onion

Two bell peppers

One large daikon radish

4 garlic cloves.

One-fourth of a cup of tomato paste

One 8-ounce package of portabella mushrooms

One bottle of red wine

One quart of beef broth

One can of diced tomatoes

Two bay leaves

2 tbsp of red wine vinegar.

Any cooked rice of your liking

A cast iron Dutch oven.



Directions:

Season the meat with your spices of choice. Add flour to the seasoned mixture.

Mix the flour with the meat until all of the meat is covered. Braise for 2 minutes each side of the meat and put meat to the side. Add all the vegetables except for the mushrooms to the pot. Add the rosemary as well.

Saute for 2 to 3 minutes. Add seasonings to the sautéed vegetables. Add whole can of tomato paste. Stir around and mix. Add a whole bottle of red wine to deglaze Pan. Add 2 cans of beef broth and one can of diced tomatoes. Add bay leaves. Add meat back and bring to a boil. Add lid to pot. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 4 hours or until meat is tender. After meat is tender, add mushrooms and cook without the lid for 20 to 30 minutes. Take any meat off the bones and add it back to the mixture. Taste stew and to brighten up flavor, add 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar. Serve with rice or buttered noodles! Enjoy!









