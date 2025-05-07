Ed Pentin: What’s REALLY Driving the Next Conclave

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veteran Vatican journalist Ed Pentin offers a rare insider’s view of the shifting atmosphere in Rome as the conclave approaches. With over 20 years on the ground, Pentin reveals why this papal election is wide open, and why faithful Catholics are cautiously hopeful. From the quiet fading of fear in Rome to rising calls for unity, reform, and moral clarity, Pentin lays out what’s at stake, what the Church needs now, and why the next pope must confront division, corruption, and confusion head-on. The future of the Church hangs in the balance, and this conclave may decide its direction for generations.