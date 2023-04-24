BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Andrew Basiago: Project Pegasus Time Travel to Lincoln, Jesus Resurrection & Crucifixion, Mars
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
56 views • 04/24/2023

#116 Andrew Basiago: Project Pegasus Time Travel to Lincoln, Jesus Resurrection & Crucifixion, Mars


A Mind Blowing interview with Andrew Basiago released on Easter Sunday 4/9/23 by "cosmic coincidence"


DARPA Project Pegasus


😮 According to Basiago, between 1962-’72 the U.S. government ran a clandestine operation called Project Pegasus. The program led to the successful development of a number of highly advanced technologies allowing for teleportation, physical time travel, and holographic time travel. He claims the program was run jointly by the CIA and DARPA, and was used to contact former presidents, teleport to Mars, and maintain a rapport with extraterrestrials.


https://rumble.com/v2h80jc-andrew-basiago-project-pegasus-time-travel-to-lincoln-jesus-resurrection-an.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3

