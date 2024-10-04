The martyrdom of prisoner Walid Khalifa inside the occupation prisons; Nablus, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces informed the family of wounded prisoner Walid Khalifa that he had been martyred after being arrested following his injury inside his home in the Al-Ain camp in the city of Nablus four days ago. FPTV's Ayyoob Yamak brings us the story and interviews Walid's mother.
Filmed: 29/09/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇